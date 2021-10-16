‘New World’ delays server transfers once again

Amazon Game Studios has announced that server transfers, a long-awaited feature for its new smash-hit MMORPG New World, has been delayed once again.

In a post to the New World forums, Kay, a developer on New World posted a message saying: “Hi everyone. We have the final pieces of the server transfer system tested and ready to go, but we are making a difficult decision to hold it until next week. This was a balance call between honoring a date we told you to expect, versus the disruption of a deployment during a peak play period (the weekend).”

This move is likely in response to the extremely long server queues which have seen players waiting hours just to log in.

The statement continued: “We’ve worked on this feature non-stop every day to make good on our date estimations, but releasing it now would mean downtime, server balance changing based on transfers, Wars that might not go through due to different rosters, and the like.

“You can expect several communications coming from our team in the near future, including more specific details around how we are rolling out the transfer feature and a deep dive into the lessons we learned these past couple weeks. I sincerely want to thank you for sticking by us through the ups and downtimes.”

Despite the server issues and long waits, the game has been received well by players. It currently has a “mostly positive” rating on Steam. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos even hailed the game as a “success” after acknowledging Amazon Games “failures and setbacks” in the past.

Amazon Game Studios has also diligently worked to remove bots and gold farmers from the game, revoking their keys. In a statement, a community manager outlined the mass ban:

“We have seen your reports of gold farmers and bots in the game. We take these reports seriously and we want you to know that we are committed to ensuring fair gameplay. As part of this commitment, we are taking steps to revoke thousands of keys that were fraudulently obtained to disrupt gameplay.”

In other New World news, players have built a working minimap after getting lost too often.