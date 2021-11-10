‘New World’ developer is working on combat responsiveness next
If there’s one thing that people can’t complain about when it comes to Amazon Studios’ new MMORPG ‘New World’ it’s communication from the development team to the players. It seems like every few days the developer is active on the official forums, updating everyone on what’s next, what’s being fixed, and whether or not something is working as it should be. And it seems the next major thing on the list to be fixed is the combat responsiveness.