‘New World’ developers working “around the clock” to reduce queue times

New World developers have released a statement, explaining how the team are working “around the clock” to reduce queue times.

Following on from a message on launch day that acknowledged lengthy wait times and promised work was being done to fix that, the New World team has explained what work has been done since.

“Since our launch on Tuesday, we have more than doubled the number of servers and we are working to increase the capacity of all available servers to support a higher population cap,” starts the statement on Twitter. “Our team has been working around the clock to add as many servers as we can and will continue to do so until we stabilise wait times.”

A message from the New World Team regarding launch, world queues, and character transfers. pic.twitter.com/wDSrlT8w93 — New World (@playnewworld) October 1, 2021

The team encourage new players to join a New World server with low or no wait times, and are promising a feature “that will allow you to transfer your character to a different server, so if you choose one now just to get up and playing, you can make a different choice later to play on a server with your friends.”

Their goal “is to release this feature next week” but only “once we’ve thoroughly tested and are sure it’s ready. Prior to its release, we will provide detailed information on how the transfer process works. We know how important it is to be able to play with friends, so we’re putting this feature at the top of our priority list.”

Since New World was launched on Tuesday (September 28), it has quickly become one of the most played games on Steam with almost a million viewers watching streams of the game as well.

However, some players have discovered that New World characters cannot be named after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Not only is the name “Jeff Bezos” banned from the naming process, creative variants including “Bez0s”, “Be Zos” and “JeffB” are too.