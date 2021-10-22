‘New World’ devs put character transfers on hold to fix gold duping bug

The server transfer function for New World has been temporarily put on hold as an exploit has been discovered that can duplicate gold in the process.

Amazon Game Studios shared an update last night (October 21 – thanks, PCGamesN) informing players of the bug, explaining that a “small number” of characters moved servers and encountered a ‘Character_Persist_Failure’ error.

Players who were affected by this would be able to transfer gold or items, but log back in with the same inventory as before. Amazon has warned, “These transactions are logged in our database. We are reviewing them now and any players found deliberately using this condition to gain advantage will be banned for exploiting. We will also remove items or gold received where appropriate.”

Please read this notice regarding suspension of server transfers.https://t.co/iTRIdNObY5 — New World (@playnewworld) October 21, 2021

Advertisement

In a later update for the same post, Amazon said that it is “correcting” the few who experienced this error out of the approximately 150,000 players that have transferred their characters between servers since it became available in the 1.0.3 patch, which also fixed an invincibility bug, amongst other issues.

As the duping bug still seems to be affecting new transfers, Amazon has said that character transfers have been paused as it evaluates how to prevent it from occurring in the future.

“When that is resolved we’ll resume the service, with an announcement ahead of time,” reads the update.

Elsewhere, Chivalry 2 is due to get a significant update next week, featuring new modes, weapons, and cosmetics. The ‘Fight Knight’ update includes Brawl, which allows players to strike out on their own and use more brutal ways of attacking, from headbutting to pummelling someone to death with a chair.