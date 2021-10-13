‘New World’ goes down for maintenance to implement patch 1.0.2

New World is down for an estimated five hours to implement patch 1.0.2 into the game.

Today (October 13), New World went down at 11AM BST for maintenance that will – according to Amazon Game Studios – take an estimated five hours. This means that while New World servers are currently offline, they should be back online at around 4PM BST.

New World servers are down so that Amazon Game Studios can implement “another swathe of bug fixes” and further setup for upcoming server transfers. According to the patch notes, the studio is “working tirelessly on ensuring everyone can find a world to call their long-term home with the character transfer feature”.

The New World update alters the rate of faction influence gained over time, in order to slow down the speed at which territories can be thrown into a state of conflict.

Part of this is to account for a bug “where the increase was multiplied much faster than intended over time”.

Speaking of which, patch 1.0.2 also introduces a long list of bug fixes to New World. This includes an issue with players randomly teleporting, as well as some cases where players could “respawn as a corpse”.

The stability of New World has also been improved with this patch, as “miscellaneous game crashes” have been fixed today.

Players who have been kicked and temporarily or permanently banned by Easy Anti-Cheat will now receive proper communication as to why they have been removed from the servers and “better understand the penalty they received”.

A comprehensive list of bug fixes and changes for New World update 1.0.2 can be found within the full patch notes.

