‘New World’ gold farmers and bots to have game keys revoked

Amazon Game Studios‘ recently released MMO New World is clamping down on gold farmers and bots in the game, by revoking keys used for those accounts.

New World players have been reporting bots for a while now, as most will gather at specific spots to fish and mine for gold, so it looks like Amazon is finally taking action. In a New World forum blog post from this week (October 14), a community manager outlined what the studio will be doing to take action.

“We have seen your reports of gold farmers and bots in the game. We take these reports seriously and we want you to know that we are committed to ensuring fair gameplay. As part of this commitment, we are taking steps to revoke thousands of keys that were fraudulently obtained to disrupt gameplay.”

“As a reminder, please only purchase New World from one of our two authorized retailers (Amazon and Steam),” adds the post. “This is the only way to guarantee that the key you have is authentic and works correctly. Beware of all other sites claiming to sell New World keys. We do not support keys sold by third-party sellers because they are often obtained through fraud.”

Despite the game’s immediate success, New World has been undergoing plenty of MMO growing pains, as some users have been abusing the company system to scam members out of money, and others have been banning each other via mass reporting to try and win wars.

In other news, Twitch has issued a statement that says passwords have not been jeopardised in the recent source code leak, but users should probably still set up 2FA (two factor authentication).