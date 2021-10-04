‘New World’ hits the top of Steam’s concurrent player charts

Amazon Game Studios’ New World hit the top of Steam‘s concurrent player charts, briefly overtaking Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Over the past 24 hours, New World hit a peak player count of 913,634, according to SteamDB. The number was reached at about 8pm BST on Sunday, October 3. This put it at the top of the Steam concurrent player list, overtaking other giants such as Dota 2 and Counter-strike: Global Offensive. Dota 2 had a peak of 595,123 players, while Counter-Strike: Global Offensive reached 779,733.

The high number of players comes despite a rocky launch for New World. The game continues to suffer from long server queues, which means that players will often need to wait to access their characters. In response to this, Amazon Game Studios added more servers to create space, and for the first two weeks after launch, it will allow players to transfer their characters between servers for free. This will enable players to switch to lower population servers to get into the game quicker. However, AGS warned New World players to “solidify your long-term server plans for you and your Company”.

To evade the queue system, some players found creative ways to avoid getting kicked for inactivity. To do this, they would autorun their character against a wall, which tricked the game into thinking the player was still at their keyboard and allowed to stay in the server.

New World has since been updated with a new system for detecting inactive players. The details of the system haven’t been revealed to delay potential workarounds. However, the new system should not affect those who are playing normally. The update is being rolled out slowly, so some servers may not show the effects immediately.

In other news, Half-Life: Alyx modders have been working hard on a non-VR conversion for the game.