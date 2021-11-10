‘New World’ is adding a public test realm with upcoming features today

Amazon Game Studios is rolling out the public test realm (PTR) in its MMO New World today (November 10).

Available for players to enlist in, the PTR “is a limited-availability server-set that will give players an early look at upcoming features. These preview builds are snapshots of upcoming major updates and are not final versions,” according to a New World news post.

To get involved, players need to download the New World PTR stand-alone application from their Steam library, but servers are limited. Opening at 8PM GMT (12PM PT) are a couple of servers for both the US and Central Europe only. If you get in, Amazon has said you’ll be outfitted to the appropriate level and given gear for the test, for which you’re then asked to provide feedback in this sub-forum.

Advertisement

According to another forum post, if the fixes from the PTR pass validation there will be a patch for New World as soon as this week. With news on a potential update coming at 8PM GMT (12PM PT).

Feedback has been requested on a few specific additions, like the new Void Gauntlet weapon and new mobs. The Void Gauntlet is a magical DPS/support hybrid that scales on both intelligence and focus, whilst the Varangian Raiders are a new mob type, with four different enemy types to face off against.

Elsewhere, a developer has said that server merges are “on the horizon” for New World, but that the feature still requires a fair amount of scale testing before it can be fully rolled out in the game.

In other news, Activision Blizzard contractors are getting better hourly pay and paid time off amidst the ongoing lawsuits and cultural changes at the company. Although many are still calling for more work to be done.