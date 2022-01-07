‘New World’ is testing out Expedition Mutators for better endgame content

New World will soon have Expedition Mutators that aim to shake up endgame combat and improve things.

Newly available on the game’s Public Testing Realm (PTR), Expedition Mutators are just one of the new features being tried out. According to the development team’s blog post, the PTR servers are open now. One world is available for Central Europe and another for US East. Players interested need to download a special preview client via Steam to access it.

Once the test period is complete and the main New World game is updated, the PTR world is shut down and wiped clean.

Expedition Mutators are one of the key additions to try out here. The mutators “change the familiar by augmenting ‘normal’ and ‘named’ enemies found within expeditions”. Effectively, they change the way encounters play out and what players need to do to win. By using them, rewards are better too. New bespoke gear and resources can be found so that players gain better increases to their power level.

The system is designed to rotate through mutations each week with 10 difficulty levels per Expedition Mutation. Due to this, players are encouraged to climb the ladder to reach maximum difficulty.

Recommended Gear Score is important to pay attention to here as it directly factors into enemy scaling. The dev team’s plan is that higher difficulties will be “extremely difficult”. Because of that, all participating players will be given a starting 600 Gear Score load out.

Every 48 hours, one of the following expeditions will be mutated. These include Dynasty Shipyard, Garden of Genesis, and Lazarus Instrumentality.

Elsewhere, New World will also have a new resource – Umbral Shards. These enable players to take an item with a Gear Score of 600 up to a Gear Score of 625.

Additionally, other balancing changes and updates have also been implemented with the blog post detailing them in further depth.

New World has had a complicated launch with many updates implemented to improve matters. Most recently, an update reset faction cooldown times so that a “level playing field” could be created.

Last month, New World game director Scot Lane blamed exploits as being “very disruptive” to development and server balancing.

In other gaming news, Minecraft builders have recreated Genshin Impact‘s city of Mondstadt. It took 400 hours to accomplish.