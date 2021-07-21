Ahead of its launch next month, New World has entered closed beta, and is already generating a lot of interest from players.

According to SteamDB, the MMORPG from Amazon Games peaked at 190,811 concurrent players on Steam within 24 hours of launching its closed beta on July 20.

It’s proven just as popular on Twitch. According to Dexerto, New World racked up over 600,000 viewers, beating out other popular games like Grand Theft Auto V and Call Of Duty: Warzone. It was even more popular than the platform’s ‘Just Chatting’ category.

Naturally, the huge demand also saw the game’s servers overwhelmed with long queues. Amazon responded via the official New World Twitter account to assure players that issues were being addressed.

The tweets also highlight some issues already encountered on the first day, including “bugs with text-to-speech, accidental bans, and challenges with the Inkwell quest”.

We are reconfiguring as quickly as possible to deal with these issues until it works properly for you. We’ve received a very enthusiastic response, filling our servers to capacity! We want our servers to be full but we also want to make sure everyone can login and play quickly. — New World (@playnewworld) July 20, 2021

The New World closed beta is running until August 2. Players looking to try it for themselves can either pre-order the game or sign up as a tester, although only those who pre-order are guaranteed an access key. The full game launches on August 31.

The early interest so far indicates that the long turbulent development of New World – which had already suffered multiple delays – is finally going to pay off for Amazon.

The studio has faced a number of setbacks in making its mark in big-budget games, following the cancellation of free-to-play shooter Crucible, while a dispute with Tencent had led to the cancellation of a planned Lord Of The Rings MMO.