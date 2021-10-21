‘New World’ server transfers launch in all regions after weeks of delays

After several delays, Amazon Game Studios has enabled server transfers across all regions in New World.

Last night (October 20 – October 21), New World successfully enabled server transfers, allowing players to switch over to another server they can call home.

Originally planned to launch in the first two weeks of New World, Amazon Game Studios delayed the feature several times as getting it right proved tougher than expected.

Server transfers in New World have been hotly demanded by players, due in large part to a statement from Amazon Game Studios on September 28 – launch day – that promised the feature.

“To ensure everyone can find an open world now, while also finding a home in Aeternum with their community long-term, we’ll offer an opportunity in the next two weeks for all players to relocate their characters to a new server of their choice at no cost”, read the statement.

This means that players who selected quieter worlds – away from their friends – to avoid queue times have been left waiting for almost a month before getting the chance to transfer over to their desired server.

Server transfers were added in patch 1.0.3, which “laid the final groundwork” for the feature while fixing a host of other bugs.

Patch 1.0.3 managed to fix a notorious invincibility bug that allowed players to dominate PvP (player versus player), and also made “general performance improvements for visual artifacts and graphics settings”.

The New World update also slashed the amount of loot available from chests, as the studio says they were spawning too much loot due to a bug from the last patch.

