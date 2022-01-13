‘New World’ update fixes PvP bugs and removes unfinished quests

The latest update for New World fixes several issues and removes quests that were missing their rewards.

In update 12.2, New World developer Amazon Game Studios has fixed issues causing permanent disease and slow being applied in player vs player. The patch also fixes an issue that allowed players to jump cancel the recovery period from firing a bow. A similar problem let players slide to cancel the animation of Void Blade heavy attacks.

The significant change of the New World update removes some quests. “Disabled a short series of work-in-progress quests which were missing some aspects, most notably the rewards. These quests are being disabled for the time being, and they’ll be re-enabled at a later date,” the post says.

“Players who have completed the quests in their current state can keep the XP and gold earned, but progress will be reset so you can complete the quests again for the proper rewards when they’re re-enabled.”

The quests affected are Edge of the World, Call Beyond the Void, Stirs the Awakened, The Cursed Blade, and Sensou no Ko.

Other bug fixes are:

Fixed an issue where the wrong mob could spawn for “Guardian of the Light”.

Fixed an issue causing The Surgeon, Pit Lord Daehi, Baines, and Mordici The Mortician to not drop battle trophy materials.

Fixed an issue where players couldn’t gain more than three levels of Aptitude when crafting large quantities of items at once.

