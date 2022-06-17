New Xbox App update predicts if a PC can run games before downloading

The Xbox App for PC is will be receiving an update that will predict if the user’s PC has the specifications to run a title before it’s downloaded.

This was announced via a post on Xbox Wire and reported on by Eurogamer. The post reads: “The team has created a new feature that is beginning to roll out that helps you see how well a game will run on your PC, before you download it.” The app will compare the game’s performance on PCs with similar specs, giving the user a strong indication of how it will run on their own rig.

If the PC hasn’t got the right specifications to run a game, the app will then detail what is needed to run the game. The feature will continue to be updated to provide more accurate information: “As we continue to learn about the performance of a game on similar PCs, you may not see a performance check for every game (especially recently added games) until we have enough information to share a recommendation.”

There is also an update coming to make it easier for PC users to find the next game to play. “You can find all the games you care about in ‘Search’ with improved accuracy, and it now includes games from EA Play and Ubisoft Connect in search results.”

Additionally, more collections have been added to “Home”, while the “Game to play together” section highlights titles that can be played with others. “Side scroller” and “Point and click” collections are also mentioned in the post.

The post also iterates that the team is always looking for further feedback from fans, which can be provided on the Feedback Hub, Twitter, or the Xbox Insiders Reddit.

