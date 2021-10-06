New Xbox Game Pass titles for October include ‘Back 4 Blood’ and more

Xbox Game Pass will be joined by plenty of games this October, including the latest Destiny 2 expansion and Back 4 Blood.

READ MORE: The best Xbox Game Pass games you can play today

After adding Sable and Skatebird in September, Xbox Game Pass will be joined by a plethora of extra games in the coming weeks.

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (TABS) was added to Xbox Game Pass yesterday (October 5). This cartoonish sandbox game allows players to pit armies of ‘wobblers’ against each other – when combined with the ability to customise and create new units, Totally Accurate Battle Simulator is a zanier take on games like Total War.

Advertisement

Back 4 Blood is the biggest title to be joining Xbox Game Pass this month. Arriving to the service on October 12, Back 4 Blood is a four-player zombie survival game where players must contend with hordes of undead to reach a safehouse, while also surviving attacks from special types of infected. Back 4 Blood is the product of Turtle Rock Studios, who famously created the similarly apocalyptic Left 4 Dead franchise.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light will also be playable for subscribers from October 12. The most recent expansion for Destiny 2 takes players to the icy moon of Europa and lets them delve into the Deep Stone Crypt raid. While the release of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen draws near, Beyond Light is likely worth trying out for any fans of the sci-fi shooter.

There are also a number of smaller releases dotted around the month. On October 7, The Procession To Calvary and Visage will be added. Later in the month, Ring Of Pain and The Riftbreaker will join the service on October 14, while finally The Good Life will be available to play on Xbox Game Pass from October 15. For more details on each of these games, fans can visit the official blog post.

In other news, a swarm of bots have taken over New World – and they love to fish.