Newest ‘Biomutant’ patch improves loot drops among many other fixes

Biomutant received patch 1.5 today, according to an update from publisher THQ Nordic.

The patch is for the PC and PS4 versions, with the Xbox One version coming next week as per this post. One of the biggest improvements comes in the form of items and loot, as tweaks to loot generation and variety have been put in place.

The post shares more details on the changes to loot:

“In order to improve the looting experience, we’ve tweaked how the loot generation works to reduce duplicate items and improve variety. We have also added several new items which have higher stats than their lower rarity counterparts. This means that an item found with a certain rarity can also be found later with a higher rarity and substantially improved stats.”

“To top it off, we have also added a much-requested scrap action to the loot screen, which should reduce time spent cleaning up the inventory.”

In regards to combat, an optional Lock-on targeting system and plenty of other minor fixes alongside it have been added.

For PC specifically, the patch adds a ‘Field of View (FOV) Type’ that allows the player to choose between horizontal and vertical FOV. On PS4, a menu fix has been implemented alongside an increase of the level cap from 50 to 100.

We at NME gave Biomutant a score of 3 out of 5 in our review, calling it “a muddle of open-world cliches and a confused narrative bog down what could be a fun breezy experience.” The game was developed by Experiment 101 and is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

In other news, Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda believes Outriders was a success for the company, stating that putting the People Can Fly title on Xbox Game Pass was the right choice.