Next ‘Battlefield’ game will be a “reimagination” of the series

Electronic Arts revealed that the next Battlefield game is going to be a “reimagination” of the series and feature a “truly connected ecosystem.”

This news arose from Electronic Arts’ recent earnings call for the first quarter of the 2024 financial year, wherein CEO Andrew Wilson laid out the publisher’s upcoming games.

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, Project Rene (or more colloquially called The Sims 5), the new Iron Man and Black Panther games, and the next Battlefield are examples of how Electronic Arts will “build unrivalled IP-driven platforms that entertain massive online communities, tell blockbuster stories, and amplify the power of community.”

Details on what the “truly connected ecosystem” would look like in a “reimagined” Battlefield experience were light. But, Battlefield 2042‘s calamitous launch in 2021 is surely something that both developer DICE and Electronic Arts will try to steer clear of next time.

In NME‘s three-star review of Battlefield 2042, the game was described to be “stunning”, “overly complex”, and “precision engineered to be as confusing as possible”. However, things have turned a corner for the game thanks to the efforts of the DICE team.

“No one does large-scale combat quite like Battlefield 2042,” said Jake Tucker in NME‘s fresh look at the game a year on from its launch. “It feels like the game has just gotten out of its own way a bit and let people get stuck in and enjoy the huge firefights that Battlefield has always been known for.”

The game’s most recent patch added squad orders, as well as the ability to secure squads who work well together, a significant rework to Hourglass, and All-Out Warfare attachments to vaulted weapons.

