When to expect the next ‘Escape From Tarkov’ wipe

Escape From Tarkov is due a wipe, and Battlestate Games has revealed that players won’t have long to wait for their progress to be reset. Recently, the developer shed some light for those who been asking when the next Escape From Tarkov wipe will be – here’s when to expect it.

During TarkovTV Live last week (June 9), Battlestate Games COO Nikita Buyanov confirmed that the next Escape From Tarkov patch will be released with a wipe. On when that patch will launch, Buyanov shared that it is “almost ready, we just need to polish it” – meaning that Escape From Tarkov could be wiped in the coming weeks.

Buyanov added that for a better estimate on when Tarkov will wipe, players should keep an eye out for in-game events – in the past, these have included instances of dramatic boss movement and making labs free. As a rule, wipe events are usually much more game-changing than standard events and can have a significant effect on the game’s economy and balance.

Escape From Tarkov usually wipes twice a year, with each cycle of the game lasting around six months. As the last wipe took place on December 16 2021, it’s safe to assume that Battlestate Games will patch the shooter this month (June) assuming all goes well with polishing the patch.

As for what the next wipe and patch will bring, Buyanov recently shared that it will include an expansion to Lighthouse, plenty of new weapons, three roaming bosses, an improved airdrop system and much more.

For anyone that’s new to Escape From Tarkov and wondering what a wipe actually involves, it’s simple: around every six months, Battlestate Games wipes the progress of all players. This means that players’ inventories, quest progress, levels and reputation with traders are all deleted – and everyone is put back at square one. In most games this would be a hinderance, yet in Escape From Tarkov the event is received positively, as it keeps the shooter feeling fresh and stops long-term players from building up a sizeable advantage against players by hoarding vast hauls of wealth.

