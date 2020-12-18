Next-gen versions of ‘Control: Ultimate Edition’ finally have a release date

Remedy Entertainment have finally announced when the next-gen version of Control: Ultimate Edition will be launching.

The PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S versions of Control: Ultimate Edition were originally intended to release by the end of the year, however, Remedy delayed the upgrade, stating it wants “the final quality of the game to be awesome” and that it will “need a bit more time to work on it”.

Today (December 18), the developer revealed that the next-gen versions of Control: Ultimate Edition will be available on February 2, 2021, with a physical edition releasing in March 2, 2021.

Accompanying the announcement was a brief teaser which the team put together while it works on a full trailer. The 30 second clip took footage from the PS5 version, showcasing the graphical options available to players. A Performance Mode will allow the game to be played at 60 frames per second (fps), whereas a Graphics Mode reduces it to 30fps with ray-tracing enabled.

Check out the announcement and short teaser below:

Control Ultimate Edition comes to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with a 60fps Performance Mode and 30fps Graphics Mode (with ray-tracing) While we work on the full trailer, enjoy a sneak peek of both modes, recorded on PS5. Digital launch: Feb 2, 2021

Retail launch: March 2, 2021 pic.twitter.com/5CZOczBHky — Control 🔦🔻 (@ControlRemedy) December 18, 2020

The next-gen path has been a controversial topic over the past few months. Unlike most games, Remedy and publisher 505 Games will not be offering a free upgrade. According to the publisher, no avenue allowed it to be able to offer the upgrade for free.

Despite this, many PS4 owners were briefly upgraded for free after a glitch on the PlayStation Store. The offer was quickly revoked.

Control: Ultimate Edition also made its way to the Nintendo Switch through a new cloud based gaming system. Players could stream the game to their console to play the graphically intense game on the go.