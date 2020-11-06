The next-gen versions of Control: Ultimate Edition have been delayed to work on its quality, Remedy Entertainment has announced.

Originally, a digital version of the upgrade for PS5 and both Xbox Series consoles was intended to release by the end of the year, with a physical edition arriving early 2021. The company has since announced that the next-gen version will be delayed until early 2021.

In a tweet to its followers, the developer stated the reasons behind the delay were because it wants “the final quality of the game to be awesome” and added that it will “need a bit more time to work on it”. It ended by thanking the community for their time and patience.

Advertisement

You can read the full statement below:

An update from the development team: Control Ultimate Edition will arrive on next generation platforms early 2021. We want the final quality of the game to be awesome, and so we need a bit more time to work on it. Thank you for your understanding and patience! — Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) November 6, 2020

The next-gen versions of Control will not be free compared to many other titles. For PS5 and Xbox Series users to obtain the enhancements, the Ultimate Edition is required to upgrade.

505 Games came forward to state the reasons behind the issue, citing that various challenges and “blockers” presented themselves that prevented a free upgrade path. It explained that “it was even more difficult to upgrade [the] current user base to next gen with full parity across platforms with [the] year-old game”.

Despite issuing these reasons, PS4 users were surprised to find they were temporarily able to access the next-gen upgrade for free. Additionally, Ghostrunner was announced to be getting a next-gen patch, which is also handled by 505 Games.

Advertisement

Control: Ultimate Edition recently appeared on the Nintendo Switch. Players are able to access the game via a cloud version, so long as their internet can handle the speeds.