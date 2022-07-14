Neymar Jr. partners with ‘PUBG: Battlegrounds’ as game ambassador

Paris Saint-Germain winger Neymar Jr. is a new official ambassador for battle royale title PUBG: Battlegrounds, according to developer Krafton.

The Brazilian footballer will host a number of in-game and real-world activities in conjunction with PUBG, with the player’s Facebook page of 88million followers seeing an event at 5PM BST today (July 14).

Neymar Jr. will play the game’s latest map Deston with his friends, and stream it during today’s event.

“Participating in PUBG is amazing,” said Neymar Jr. “I’m very proud to be a part of this new project and I can’t wait to play on the new map.”

Neymar Jr. has been streaming games of PUBG: Battlegrounds since it was released in 2017, with clips going up on his Facebook most days. The likes of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive also being one of the stars more regularly played games as well.

Last year Neymar came to rival battle royale game Fortnite, and he was the first professional athlete to star in the game at the time, with the likes of Harry Kane following. Neymar came with two football kit skins and a cat-like robot suit, although neither of his football-based skins were based on Brazil or Paris Saint-Germain, instead being generic colour themes.

His gear in the game included a Jaguar Strike Pickaxe and an Aerial Acrobat Glider, along with a unique celebration Emote and several in-game quests as well. The suit, also a reference to the Jaguar, is intended to represent his career on the pitch.

K-pop group BLACKPINK also announced recently that it will be performing a concert in PUBG: Battlegrounds later on this month.

