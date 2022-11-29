NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles credit ‘GTA Online’ roleplaying for their current success

Some members of The Philadelphia Eagles have spoken about the benefits of playing together on GTA Online roleplaying servers.

The Philadelphia Eagles have only lost one of their last 11 games this season in the NFL and according to C.J. Gardner-Johnson, the team’s “secret sauce” is spending time on GTA Online roleplaying servers, with Gardner-Johnson also running their own server from his basement via a £8330 PC setup.

Speaking to the New York Times, Gardner-Johnson explained how GTA Online helps players who don’t normally spend much time together, develop closer friendships meaning they want to do more for one another on the field.

“A lot of people, especially me, are just at home doing nothing. Since I’ve got my PC, I’ve been on the game more and calling people more.” Eagles running back Miles Sanders explained with his teammate Kenneth Gainwell even taking to Twitch to stream GTA.

Earlier this month, GTA Online creator Rockstar issued a statement outlining a number of things that it will no longer allow in the game’s roleplay servers, including the use of cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

Other activities that will no longer be permitted on roleplay servers include the misuse of Rockstar Games’ trademarks, importing and misusing other IP (such as characters owned by other companies), making new games, stories, missions, or maps for GTA Online, and interfering with Rockstar’s official multiplayer or online services for GTA Online and Red Dead Online.

Earlier today (November 29) it was revealed that the studio that created the original Grand Theft Auto game didn’t have a lot of confidence in the title.

“There was an informal staff survey on which of the seven titles they were working on would be the most successful and least successful. The one voted most likely not to succeed was Grand Theft Auto,” said Colin Macdonald, who joined DMA (which went onto to become Rockstar North) a few months before the launch of GTA and went on to become producer of GTA 2.

