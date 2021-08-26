Niantic makes Pokémon GO 80m interaction radius a permanent change

After a significant backlash, Niantic has backtracked on its plans to restore Pokémon GO‘s pre-pandemic radius for interacting with PokéStops and Gyms.

Previously, Niantic planned on changing the interaction range back to its pre-pandemic level of 40m – a halving of its current range of 80m. That caused protests from players with an open letter circulating amongst the community under ‘#HearUSNiantic‘ Boycott action was also organised under ‘#BoycottNiantic‘ on Twitter.

At the time, players argued that the pandemic changes offered a “far greater positive impact on the community” and made the game safer with increased social distancing as well as less need to cross busy roads or contemplate trespassing.

Last night, in a statement on Twitter, Niantic changed its mind.

Trainers – we’re looking forward to sharing our plans as a result of the task force on September 1, but one thing does not have to wait! From now on, 80 meters will be the base interaction radius for PokéStops and Gyms globally. (1/2) — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 25, 2021

The statement explains that “from now on, 80 metres will be the base interaction radius for PokéStops and Gyms globally” but does point out that plans will be shared regarding the task force Niantic set up to tackle the issue. That news will come on September 1 but it doesn’t seem likely to impact the interaction radius at least.

After the announcement, Niantic thanked “everyone who made [their] voices heard,” before stating that it “understands that this has been a welcome benefit to many players”.

Expect more news about any further changes on September 1 when Pokémon GO‘s next in-game season begins. While the interaction radius is a permanent change, other changes are presumably coming.

