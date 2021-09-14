‘Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl’ adds Ren & Stimpy

Ren & Stimpy are heading to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, the upcoming animated fighting game featuring classic Nicktoons characters.

The iconic ‘90s animated characters Ren & Stimpy are making a well-overdue return – this time teaming up as a single, joint character in the upcoming Nickelodeon-themed fighter.

“Ren & Stimpy are definitely on the classic side of the character spectrum,” said developer Ludosity project manager, Joel Nyström, via a post on PlayStation Blog. “I’m a 90’s kid and I absolutely loved The Ren & Stimpy Show growing up. They were so refreshingly dirty and disturbed compared to everything else at the time.”

Advertisement

Expect some of that classic disturbed humour to appear in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl as the deranged duo resort to fighting with each other – literally.

“They have a knack for using each other as weapons, which really helps the slapstick comedy of the show come to life,” said designer Matías R Singer.

Apparently, Ren rides on Stimpy’s shoulders, making them slower than other characters. However, they are able to attack in multiple directions together. “Ren deals lower initial damage and Stimpy deals higher, but delayed damage,” said Nyström.

Nicktoons fans will also be pleased to see the return of some fan favourites such as the iconic Happy Happy Joy Joy song.

Advertisement

“The Log from the Blammo advertisement is so iconic we couldn’t conceive not including it as a Special move,” said Singer. “The ‘Happy Happy Joy Joy’ song was likewise used as a reference for the Strong Up Air.”

“Each of Ren & Stimpy’s moves is inspired by a particular scene of the show, but we’ll leave it up to the players to find all the references.”

Elsewhere, a new Conan game is currently in development after Funcom acquires the full license of ‘Conan the Barbarian’.