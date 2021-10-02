‘Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl’ confirms Aang and Korra via gameplay videos

Whilst being a rather poorly kept secret, it has been confirmed that Aang and Korra will be playable fighters in the upcoming Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

Both Avatars have YouTube videos showing off how they play, with Aang focusing on aerial combat, as you’d expect considering his airbending skills. The showcase highlights all of Aang’s moves, which can also be found as an image on the game’s official Twitter account.

You can see how Aang plays in the video below as well, alongside confirmation that his stage is in fact the western air temple.

Most of Aang’s moves are limited to his airbending skills, and not all the four elements he eventually learns to control in Avatar: The Last Airbender. That said, if Aang has a damage percentage of 100 or more, his neutral special becomes the move avatar state, where he surrounds himself in an elemental bubble that does damage to any close opponents.

Next up is Korra, whose moves actually tap into her ability to bend all elements. All of Korra’s moves can also be found on Twitter here or in the below video. Korra’s strong attacks also come with two variations. Tapping the button uses her weaker versions of the attacks, whilst holding the button does the opposite. Notably, this means that holding the button for strong attacks inflicts a slightly bigger knockback on the player’s opponent.

Korra’s stage is the, clearly Final Destination-inspired, harmonic convergence from the end of the show, which has just one, small flat platform for players to duke it out on.

The announcement of both Aang and Korra shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, as back around the announcement of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl from developer Ludosity, fans were already picking apart the game. Some people noticed the western air temple stage, whilst others could see both Aang and Korra as silhouettes on the game’s box art.

