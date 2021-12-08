‘Nickelodeon All-Star brawl’ is adding the Monday-hating Garfield

The lazy lasagne-loving cat Garfield is coming to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl very soon.

Available for free tomorrow (December 9), Garfield comes to the Super Smash Bros–inspired fighter as a playable character. As the rights to Garfield were acquired by Viacom in 2019 – Nickelodeon’s parent company – you can now see the orange cat fend off the likes of Aang, Ren & Stimpy, and Spongebob Squarepants.

A new character was announced to be coming to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl on December 3, to which developer Thaddeus Crews tweeted “huh. I wonder who that’s for” in reference the Garfield meme, essentially giving the game away.

Developer Ludosity has said that on top of the 20 characters already in the game, two free DLC (downloadable content) characters and a series of paid characters will be coming to the game.

Garfield will be available for free on Xbox, PlayStation and Steam versions of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl on December 9, but the Nintendo Switch version of the character is slated for later in December.

Back before the game released Joel Nyström, CEO of Ludosity, said: “Nickelodeon is absolutely on board with having the game be competitively viable.

“Shortly after the success of Slap City, we were approached by Nickelodeon, at first I didn’t think it was for real. You get a lot of weird emails and deals on a weekly basis, so at first I dismissed it as spam!”

