‘Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl’ is finally getting voice acting

A brand-new free update for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl adds the much-requested voice acting and more.

The announcement comes via a tweet from the game’s official Twitter page, which reveals that “voice acting and items are available today on PC, Xbox and PlayStation,” with the update planned for Nintendo Switch soon.



Our next major FREE update is here – and it's a big one! We're super excited to announce that voice acting and items are available TODAY on PC, @Xbox and @Playstation. @Nintendo Switch coming soon! #NickBrawl pic.twitter.com/nTLK5T6zEG — Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (@NickBrawlGame) June 6, 2022

Advertisement

Since its launch last year, one of the biggest pieces of criticism levied towards the Smash Bros. inspired fighting game was the lack of voice acting, so needless to say it’s a pretty large free addition and will definitely help to improve the game’s overall presentation. This comes following last year’s update which enabled cross-play.

The game features a total of 23 playable characters (when including downloadable characters) across 15 different Nickelodeon franchises. The roster covers the likes of CatDog, Danny Phantom, SpongeBob SquarePants, Ren and Stimpy, and more. At the time of publication there’s been no further characters or updates announced, although it appears Ludosity and Fair Play Labs are keen to support the game further.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is currently available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The title is also included as part of this month’s PlayStation Plus subscribers’ free downloads and can be downloaded for no extra charge until July 4.

Speaking of fighting games, the upcoming Street Fighter 6 recently had a major leak, pre-emptively revealing the game’s roster alongside in-game footage. Capcom surprisingly acknowledged the leak in a Tweet, stating, “As residents of Metro City, we’ve all seen things we weren’t supposed to see, but we’re all in this together. We appreciate all the positive reactions. Thank you for the support!”

In other news, the president of Square Enix has shared property sales will be used to “foster solid IP” – not NFTs.