Nicki Minaj brings Gag City to ‘Roblox’

Nicki Minaj has announced a collaboration with Roblox to celebrate the release of new album ‘Pink Friday 2’.

Nicki Minaj’s Gag City opened earlier this week and gives players access to an exclusive shopping experience.

Created by metaverse studio Karta, the experience will involve a 3D landscape where users will be able to buy custom-designed emotes based on hits like ‘Anaconda’, ‘Superbass’ and Starships’ alongside Minaj-themed digital items.

To celebrate Minaj’s birthday on December 8, users were able to claim a virtual BARBS birthday badge alongside more limited-edition items, while the first 100,000 people could earn a free shoulder pet. There’s also a range of virtual photo opportunities built within Gag City inspired by music videos from across Minaj’s career alongside shops offering Nicki Minaj themed user-generated content.

“I’m so excited to unveil this Gag City project, to give fans a new way of connecting with me and my music,” said Minaj. “This is the perfect way to celebrate the launch of Pink Friday 2 as my BARBZ will be able to dress up just like me. Can’t wait to see thousands of Roblox Nickis running around Gag City!”

Tony Barnes, Co-Founder of Karta, added: “We are thrilled to be working with the superstar and cultural icon Nicki Minaj on the launch of her official virtual fashion collection and shop on Roblox. As one of the most popular artists on the platform it will be awesome to see Nicki’s fans, the BARBZ, interact with and enjoy this unique, immersive commerce experience.”

‘Pink Friday 2’ was released on Friday (December 8). In a four-star review, NME wrote: “‘Pink Friday 2’ feels like a consolidation and refinement of everything Minaj can do. Thirteen years after ‘Pink Friday’, Nicki Minaj hasn’t lost her ability to catch us by surprise.” Following the release of the album, Minaj confirmed details of her ‘Pink Friday 2’ world tour, which is due to kick off in March.

Earlier this year, BLACKPINK entered the world of Roblox with their The Palace while Saweetie performed an official Super Bowl virtual concert within the digital world.

In other news, it’s been confirmed that the annual E3 expo has been permanently cancelled.