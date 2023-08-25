Nicki Minaj is stepping on ‘Call Of Duty’ players in sky-high heels

Nicki Minaj is now a playable character in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, and her special finishing move is stepping on enemies in her sky-high heels.

In July, Activision announced that the rapper as well as 21 Savage and Snoop Dogg would be added to the battle royale to celebrate fifty years of hip hop. Minaj’s arrival is significant for another separate reason, though – she is the first “self-named female Operator” in the history of Call of Duty. Check out the trailer for her Operator bundle below:

Minaj’s Operator bundle and Tracer pack is purchasable in the Call Of Duty in-game store, comprising the character herself, “The Baddest” battle rifle blueprint, “Super Freaky” shotgun blueprint, “Nicki Whip” LTV skin, “That’s My Ice Cream” sticker, “Ice Cream Nicki” emblem, “Nice And Nicki” loading screen and the unique “Get Bodied” finishing move.

The last item in that list is the one that is receiving a lot of attention. Finishing moves are a method to eliminate an enemy player in a one-hit execution, using a special animation that can be specific to the character the other player is using.

“Get Bodied” sees Minaj leap onto the enemy player’s back and slam her right heel into their neck, then twisting like she’s trying to squash an insect under her shoe.

Her other finishing moves include two roundhouse kicks to the enemy player’s skull and a karate chop to a downed enemy’s neck. She also calls out voice lines in the game from her songs such as “I’m the alpha, the omega and everything in between,” and “I need an ‘F’, ‘R’, ‘E’, AK-47.”

Earlier this year, Minaj revealed that she is working on launching her own record label with London Hill, Nana Fofie, Rico Danna, Tate Kobang already brought on board.

“When I get behind an artist, y’all know how I do shit for people that’s not even signed to me. Imagine what Imma do for the ones that’s signed,” she said, adding that she will support a variety of artists under her currently unnamed label.

