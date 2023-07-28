Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg and 21 Savage are coming to ‘Call Of Duty’

Activision announced that Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg and 21 Savage will be playable Operators in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone in their fifth season of content.

On the launch of Season 5, only Snoop Dogg will be available to play whereas Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage are scheduled to arrive at a later date. Minaj will be Call of Duty’s first-ever self-named female Operator, noted Activision, and 21 Savage’s in-game look is under lock and key at the moment.

Snoop Dogg first entered the series in a Call of Duty: Ghosts Multiplayer Voice Pack to narrate the matches for players. He also appeared as an Operator in the original Warzone, Call of Duty: Mobile and Vanguard, and had his own finishing move titled the “Finishizzle Movizzle”.

This is part of the game’s celebration of fifty years of hip hop, adding free hip hop War Tracks for players who log in between August 7 and August 16.

“Simply go online in Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone on four separate days within that time period – an easy task for those that play daily or even only on weekends – to receive a free gift,” explained Activision in the blog post.

While the War Tracks are unknown at the moment, they will be from the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s. On the fourth successive day of logging in to Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone, the player will be gifted a special Weapon blueprint applicable in any of the games’ online modes.

A leak from an energy drink brand seemingly lifted the lid on the name of the next Call of Duty game. Unexpectedly, it’s Modern Warfare 3, with the Monster Energy box and drink can featuring Captain John Price and Lieutenant Simon “Ghost” Riley.

