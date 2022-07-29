‘Nier: Automata’ church secret revealed to be an elaborate mod

The church mystery that gripped the Nier: Automata community for days has been revealed to be an elaborate hoax from a group of modders.

After footage of a secret room that led to a church was shared by Reddit user sadfutago on the game’s subreddit, the community was aflame with speculation as to whether or not this was a newly-discovered secret or some sort of elaborate hoax. It turned out to be the latter.

The hoax was revealed in a recent Twitch stream (which currently doesn’t have a VOD) by the creators, with Lance McDonald outlining what they revealed during the stream on Twitter.

The creator of the mod went through a new scenario in both new and old areas of Nier: Automata, before thanking the mod developers for their work and the community at large.

At the end of the stream there was a lighthearted apology for the “potential frustration” caused by the scheme, with news that the in-game mod will also be made publicly available in the future.

A message also took over the screen at the end, with the three modders each adding their own thanks too.

“Everything we have shared has been completely in-game, no editing was used,” began the message. “We have been loving the discussions and theories – it has been an amazing journey. It has been inspiring to see the community come together after so many years, it has made all the hard work well worth it.

“We hope everyone had a good time, we certainly did.”

The hype surrounding this reveal was even compounded by series producer Yosuke Saito, who simply quote tweeted “eternal mystery” to the original McDonald video.

