‘Nier: Automata’ is finally getting a Steam PC patch this week

Platinum Games has announced that Nier: Automata will finally be receiving a long-awaited Steam PC patch this week.

The patch, which is planned to release on July 15, is set to bring numerous visual improvements along with some new much-needed system settings.

Some of the most notable changes include the implementation of borderless window settings, the detection of HDR, anti-aliasing and 4K UI textures.

Here is the full list of visual improvements:

Borderless video settings have been implemented.

A Fidelity FX CAS feature has been added.

The system will now detect whether HDR has been activated in the Windows display settings, and automatically boot the game in HDR mode if it has.

Adjustments to the anti-aliasing functionality

Approximately 270 UI textures for icons, backdrops and UI elements etc. now support 4K resolutions.

The bit rate has been improved and all pre-rendered cut scenes adjusted, so they will now play in 60FPS and display in the correct aspect ratio without stretching the picture.

A new “Global illumination” feature has been implemented. This can be set to three different levels; High, Medium or Low.

The rendering targets for ambient occlusion and bloom effects have been changed to dynamic resolution based on the game’s resolution.

Additionally, the patch will also include fixes for several common bugs alongside the new visual settings and improvements, including a fix to frame rate stabilization and an issue involving the presence of the mouse cursor when using a controller.

Here is the full list of bug fixes:

It is now possible to switch between recently selected display modes for screenshots, such as between full screen and windowed mode or between borderless and windowed mode, by pushing the Alt + Enter keys together.

The mouse cursor is no longer displayed when using a gamepad controller.

The frame rate has been stabilized at 60FPS under default settings.

Other stability related fixes have also been implemented.

Last month, a separate Nier: Automata update removed the Denuvo Anti-Tamper software which was designed to delay games being cracked and pirated.

Meanwhile, the latest entry in the RPG series, Nier Re[in]carnation is set to release on July 28 for iOS and Android devices.