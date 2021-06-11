‘NieR Automata”s 2B coming to ‘Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout’

Mediatonic has revealed its latest crossover costume to Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, and it’s from NieR: Automata.

During the Summer Games Fest Kickoff Live event, a short trailer premiered showing the game’s protagonist 2B in a short stubby form.

While she makes an entrance in acrobatic fashion much like her character does in the PlatinumGames title, the brief clip shows her running through obstacle courses just like the other Fall Guys.

Already being dubbed as ‘2Bean‘ on the Internet, the costume comes to Fall Guys on June 18.

While the crossover may come as a surprise, this collaboration was actually hinted at last year during a Fall Guys stream to celebrate the birthday of Square Enix producer Yosuke Saito.

As picked up Mediatonic developer Ed Fear, NieR creator Yoko Taro, and Saito had expressed interest in doing a Nier: Automata and Fall Guys collaboration: “I think the machine lifeform costume would be really cute. Or an Emil head.”

A costume featuring Emil’s head, as famously worn by the director in public events would be an obvious choice, although for now only the android is confirmed.

Crossover costumes have been a staple of Fall Guys since launch. Most recently, the multiplayer title has featured crossovers with Bomberman, Cuphead, and even Doom Eternal.

Fall Guys is also set to release on Xbox and Nintendo Switch. Although it has been delayed from its original summer release window, the team expect to incorporate cross-play for the game.

Also anounced during Summer Games Fest Kickoff Live, Among Us has shared a content roadmap. These incliude a new hide-and-seek mode, cosmetics, a new 15-player mode, and achievements.