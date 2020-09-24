NieR Replicant remastered will launch next year (2021), marking 11 years since the game’s original release, Square Enix has announced.

The news was revealed during a special NieR presentation at the Tokyo Game Show, and is expected to release for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Players in Japan and Asia will find the game released on April 22, 2021, with a North America and Europe release following on April 23.

NieR Replicant – or as it’s officially known, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… – is an updated version of the original game, which in itself was an alternate version of the original NieR released exclusively in Japan.

The cult-classic JRPG is set in a futuristic world where the humanity is facing extinction, as a disease and mysterious monsters scour the world. Playing as NieR, players will set out to find a cure and answers to why the creatures roam the world. A new trailer has released which showcases the beautiful, desolate world. Check it out below:

Additionally, the stream also premiered gameplay for the upcoming remaster. The vast open-world is shown, however, the main focus was the combat which has been completely overhauled for the new iteration.

All-new animations for each attack have been created and provide more fluidity than the original version. Influences from NieR: Automata have been injected into the mix, giving more combat options, such as swapping between sword and magic attacks instantaneously.

You can watch the gameplay footage below:

Alongside a standard edition of the game, a White Snow Edition has also been revealed. The special edition comes packed in a collector’s box with a copy of the game, pin set, seven books which contain the game’s script, soundtrack, and a steel book. It can pre-ordered here, directly from the Square Enix store.

The mobile game NieR Re[in]carnation was also confirmed to be getting a Western release after previously only being confirmed for Japan. A trailer for the game released earlier this year, which delivered a look at both exploration and combat.

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes Of An Elusive Age has also received a new trailer for its upcoming PC and console releases, as well as announcing a record of 6million sales on the previously released versions.