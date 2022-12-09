‘Nightingale’ trailer reveals spelunking, gliding and massive monsters

Nightingale developer Inflexion Games has shared a new trailer for the survival game, this time showcasing the world’s underground caves and gliding system.

The trailer debuted during The Game Awards 2022, and features two minutes of footage from the game. In particular, it follows characters as they explore some lesser-seen areas of the Fae Realms.

The first scene shows a player venturing into a large underground structure before running into several monsters within, while later on, it reveals that players will be able to glide across the world using an umbrella.

Throughout the trailer, Inflexion Games also shares a look at a host of enemies that players will encounter throughout the game, including “Giants, Elder Eotens, and fire-spitting Bound – each presenting a daunting challenge to any Realmwalkers who cross their path.”

In August, Inflexion Games announced that Nightingale had been pushed back to 2023 due to the studio upgrading to Unreal Engine 5 and make “key improvements” to the game.

Earlier in the year, we spoke to Inflexion CEO Aaryn Flynn about how Nightingale will stand out from other survival games.

“The thing that got us excited in the earliest days of developing Nightingale was the idea of crafting a new universe with some rich worldbuilding,” shared Flynn. “A lot of survival crafting games build on existing lore and understanding of how things work, that they build on over time. I think we were ambitious to say “what if we put worldbuilding front and centre?” and made it a foundational piece of our game.”

Flynn added that Nightingale won’t be a “colonial simulator”, and neither will there be an “overarching quest beyond finding your way back.”

