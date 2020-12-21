Ninja’s custom skin is now available in ‘Fall Guys’

Mediatonic has finally released popular streamer Ninja’s custom skin for Fall Guys: Ulitmate Knockout.

The skin was made available to purchase in the game on Sunday, December 20, and was a result of a charity fundraiser that took place earlier this year. Back in September, Ninja teamed up with fellow steamer MrBeast, as well as Aim Lab and G2 Esports, for the winning US$1million bid.

The entirety of the money raised will be donated to Special Effect, a U.K.–based charity which uses special technology to enhance the quality of life for people who have severe physical challenges due to a disability, traumatic injury, or a chronic illness.

Check out the Ninja skin below.

The Ninja skin is the first of four skins from the charity auction. Skins based on MrBeast, Aim Lab and G2 Esports are currently in the works and set for release in the future.

In other Fall Guys news, Mediatonic recently introduced seven new levels and over 30 new skins to the game’s ongoing winter-themed Season 3. The new levels include Tundra Run, Freezy Peak, Ski Fall and Pegwin Pursuit, alongside Christmas-themed skins like Krampus, a dancer from The Nutcracker, a polar bear and a penguin.

Fall Guys won the award for Best Community Support at this year’s The Game Awards. It also ranked at number 11 on NME’s list of the 20 best games of 2020. Jason Coles said that the game’s take “on the battle royale genre, one that doesn’t involve slinging guns at each other, felt like a breath of fresh air”.