Ninja explains why Twitch is the best and doesn’t see YouTube as competition

During a Fortnite stream, Tyler ‘Ninja‘ Blevins has explained why he feels Twitch is the best streaming platform around, as well as why Mixer missed its shot as a competitor.

While playing Fortnite yesterday (August 8), Ninja stated that “There’s literally nothing else but Twitch” in terms of viable streaming platforms (thanks, Dexerto). Adding on, he asks:

“What other platform is there dude, at all? That is just solely livestreaming that competes with Twitch?”

Aside from YouTube – which Ninja states, “I almost don’t even look at YouTube as a competitor” – streaming fans may think of Mixer, Microsoft’s attempt at a streaming competitor to Twitch that was shut down in June 2020.

Speaking about the platform, which Ninja briefly streamed exclusively on before it closed, Ninja claimed that the competitor had “a fraction of a chance at potentially turning into something great” but claims that they didn’t properly use his and Shroud’s exclusivity to full effect. He also adds that they could have moved away from using Microsoft email accounts to sign up and “do some proper advertising” to offer better competition.

