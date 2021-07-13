‘Ninja Gaiden Master Collection’ PC port adds new graphics settings

Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo have implemented a new graphics update for Ninja Gaiden Master Collection on PC.

The new settings arrive one month after the official launch of the game (June 10) and will look to address a number of issues users had on release. Many critics and players found the overall package lacklustre for the $40 price tag.

The biggest example was that there was not an options menu whatsoever before this new patch arrived. It was also found that to access fullscreen mode, you would have to select the maximise icon every time you logged on to the game.

The new settings laid out by the developers (via Steam) can be found within the options menu on the title screen. It includes Display Mode, Resolution, Vsync, Triple Buffering, Anti-Aliasing, Depth of Field and Display Shadows. Not all of these settings were available at launch, likely creating a completely different experience.

This version 1.0.0.2 update adds the planned graphics options update promised in update 1.0.0.1 from June 28 this year.

In NME’s review of Ninja Gaiden Master Collection, Jon Bailes wrote that the game: “is an accurate representation of a uniquely exciting series that never quite found the perfect balance.

Adding that: “There’s plenty of content here and on top form its combat remains supremely sharp. But the first game deserves a more extensive remaster these days, and the second is poorly represented by its weakest version. Not quite a master collection, then, but still a pretty good one.”

Koei Tecmo recently announced that a remaster of the 2014 Wii U exclusive Fatal Frame: Maiden Of Black Water would arrive later this year. It will be coming to PC, alongside current and last-ten consoles as well.