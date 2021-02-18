‘Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection’ set to arrive on Nintendo Switch this summer

During the Nintendo Direct presentation last night (February 17), it was announced that Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection is coming to Nintendo Switch this summer.

Shortly after the presentation, the remasters of the Ninja Gaiden trilogy were also confirmed to be coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

The hardcore action compilation includes Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge, and “most” of the previously downloadable content.

Due to be released on June 10, you can watch Nintendo’s announcement for Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection in the trailer below:

Developed by Team Ninja, 2007’s Ninja Gaiden Sigma was an expanded PS3 port of the original Xbox game.

2009’s Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 was similarly a later PS3 port of the Xbox 360 game. It was noted for having an improved resolution to its original version but at the cost of on-screen action, while also reducing its graphical violence. It has not been confirmed whether these elements will be restored in the remaster.

2012’s Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge was an expanded port for the Wii U, which also came to PS3 and Xbox 360.

The trilogy remasters were previously leaked by a Hong Kong publisher, as reported in Video Games Chronicle, claiming a March 2021 release before the listing was pulled.

Previously, Team Ninja had teased Ninja Gaiden news, with studio Ninja Gaiden 3 and Nioh series director Fumihiko Yasuda saying: “If there was to be a new title in the Ninja Gaiden series in the future, we’d definitely like that to be on Xbox consoles.”

However, Nioh 2 faced mixed reviews on PC after users complained the Steam port was suffering from framerate issues.