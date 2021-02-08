Ninja quits ‘Fortnite’ after repeated “stream sniping” incidents

Ninja has said he won’t play Fortnite after being targeted and killed by the same individual four times in a row.

Ninja, real name Tyler Blevins, has been a long-time Fortnite streamer, gaining his initial fame from streaming early versions after a departure from Halo. After a long break from the battle royale, he returned only to be targeted with ‘stream sniping’ four times in a sitting.

Stream sniping, according to Business Insider, is “an opportunistic tactic in online gaming when a viewer exploits information by watching the livestream of someone they’re playing against. It’s a simple trick, but stream sniping can result in an experience so frustrating that it can send a livestreamer into expletive-addled rages that get them banned from Twitch.”

The competitors continued to go after Ninja, leading to an explosive outburst in which the streamer vowed to stop playing Fortnite completely. He claimed the targeting removed the fun from the game, stating: “This game is so fucking stupid, bro.”

“The community, these little kids, it’s just so dumb. It really is. It’s not fun. It’s just not. And the thing is, these fucking clout-chasing losers, they have no idea. All they’re doing is just harming the game because I’m gonna fucking play it. I’m not gonna stream it.”

Ninja continued on to assert his in-game skills, relaying that this was not the reason for his defeat.

“But good for you, man,” he said. “Get your fucking clip… send it to your buddies. You killed Ninja. I haven’t played the game in forever. I don’t play it anymore. I come back, and I still almost kill all of you idiots. You guys grind this game 12 hours a day… and I still almost down you with zero practice competitively.”