Ninja Theory ends content development for ‘Bleeding Edge’

Ninja Theory is ending content development for its multiplayer brawler, Bleeding Edge.

The shutdown comes less than a year after the game was released, on March 24, 2020 for the Xbox One and PC. According to a tweet from the game’s official Twitter account, the developer has “decided that there will be no further content updates”.

Instead, Ninja Theory will be turning their focus to a number of new projects, such as Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, Project Mara and The Insight Project. However, Bleeding Edge will still be playable on both platforms.

With the studio now focusing on our new projects (Senua’s Saga, Project Mara & The Insight Project) we have decided that there will be no further content updates for Bleeding Edge. The game is still playable on Xbox and PC. Thank you to the fans & keep teaming up & causing chaos! — Bleeding Edge (@BleedingEdgeNT) January 28, 2021

Bleeding Edge received a mixed reception from critics at launch and never managed to find its footing in a crowded market. According to SteamCharts, it peaked around 480 players shortly after launch in March 2020 and started to dwindle thereafter. Though the servers are still active, it may be difficult to find players to team up with.

The game is a 4v4 brawler that featured different 13 characters that gamers could play as in bloody melee battles. Each belong to one of three classes – damage, support and tank – all with their own unique combat abilities.

Last July, Microsoft confirmed that Ninja Theory’s Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will use Unreal Engine 5. The game is still without a release date, but it’s headed to Xbox Series X|S and PC. Without diverting resources to additional projects, it’s likely the developer can focus on a speedier debut for the next-gen title.