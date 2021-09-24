Nintendo 64 and Sega Mega Drive games coming to Nintendo Switch Online

Yesterday’s (September 23) Nintendo Direct revealed that select Nintendo 64 and Sega Mega Drive titles will be coming to Nintendo Switch Online in late October.

The Nintendo website shows off some of the games coming to the Nintendo 64 portion of the service, which includes at launch:

Mario Kart 64

Star Fox 64

Dr. Mario 64

Mario Tennis

Yoshi’s Story

WinBack

Sin And Punishment

A short teaser video on the Nintendo UK Twitter also showed off what would be coming to the service down the line, and that includes Pokémon Snap, The Legend Of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, Paper Mario, Banjo-Kazooie, F-Zero X and more.

These Nintendo 64 and SEGA Mega Drive wireless controllers will be available for all #NintendoSwitchOnline members to order soon. Follow @NintendoUK for updates on when they'll become available. pic.twitter.com/xUGG9uJDrw — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) September 23, 2021

Advertisement

Select games will also include online multiplayer, with Mario Kart 64 having up to four player online races.

The selection of Sega Mega Drive games available is listed below:

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Ecco The Dolphin

Streets Of Rage 2

Castlevania Bloodlines

Dr Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Golden Axe

Gunstar Heroes

Musha

Contra Hard Corps

Phantasy Star IV

Ristar

Strider

Shinobi III

Shining Force

Wireless replica controllers for the Nintendo 64 and Sega Mega Drive will also be available, with both priced at £39.99 ($49.99). The Western version of the Mega Drive controller has three buttons, as it did at launch, whilst the Japanese version will have the original six buttons instead.

There’s currently no specific release date or price for the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack.

Advertisement

There was no mention at the Direct of the heavily rumoured Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles that could be coming to Nintendo Switch, which has been reported over the last few weeks.

In other news, Bayonetta 3 finally got a gameplay trailer at the Nintendo Direct alongside a release sometime in 2022. It also looks as though the voice actress for the character has changed.