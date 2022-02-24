Nintendo acquires SRD after 40 years of collaboration

Nintendo has announced that it has acquired SRD, a development company that has been involved in the creation of many of Nintendo’s biggest games over the last four decades.

As Nintendo’s acquisition notification details, SRD “is a development company which has been closesly involved for nearly four decades in developing Nintendo video game software.”

SRD started working with Nintendo in 1982, and has since been involved in many of Nintendo’s most famous games. SRD has helped create nearly every title in The Legend Of Zelda series – including Breath Of The Wild and Ocarina Of Time – as well as games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Wii Fit, and Super Mario 64.

“Completion of the acquisition…will serve to strengthen the management base of SRD and secure the availability of software development resources for Nintendo, in addition to facilitating an anticipated improvement in software development efficiency,” reads the acquisition notification.

The notification also says that the acquisition is expected to close on April 1, 2022, and will have “only a minor effect on Nintendo’s results.”

Acquisitions from Nintendo are typically rare, however in January 2021 it did acquire Luigi’s Mansion 3 creator Next Level Games.

Nintendo’s latest purchase follows several significant acquisitions made by other gaming companies in 2022. This includes Microsoft’s £50billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, as well as Sony’s £2.6billion purchase of Destiny creator Bungie. In January, Take-Two Interactive picked up mobile gaming company Zynga for £9.3billion.

On the topic of further purchases in the gaming industry, it’s likely that gamers can expect to hear about more in the future. Sony CEO Jim Ryan said to “expect more” studio acquisitions, adding that Sony is “by no means done”. Likewise, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said that further acquisitions is “still something that will be of interest” to the company.

In other news, someone has made a Twitter bot that posts every frame of Doom, in order to try and break up doomscrolling habits.