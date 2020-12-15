Nintendo announce ‘Donkey Kong Country 3’ for Switch Online users

Nintendo have announced five more retro games will be coming to the Nintendo Switch’s Online subscription service before the end of the year.

In a tweet, Nintendo listed the four SNES titles and one NES title that are launching on December 18 for subscribers to Nintendo’s online service. The collection includes the third entry in Rare’s Donkey Kong Country series, Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble.

The one NES title that is coming is Beam Software’s noir themed point and click game Nightshade, from 1992, which is currently available on Steam for £3.99.

5 more titles are coming to the #SNES & #NES – #NintendoSwitchOnline collection on 12/18! Super NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

・Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble!

・The Ignition Factor

・SUPER VALIS IV

・Tuff E Nuff NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

・Nightshade pic.twitter.com/GkuSjTO9Xe — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 15, 2020

Nintendo Switch Online is a subscription service that currently allows users to get hold of a wealth of SNES and NES titles from classics such as Super Mario World, to more obscure games like Pop’n TwinBee and Demon’s Crest.

The service is available for £3.99 a month or £17.99 a year, and alongside an expanding library of free retro games it allows Switch players to play online.

The Nintendo Switch has been the best-selling console for the majority of the last two years, leading the market for 23 months in a row. The release of the Xbox Series S|X and PlayStation 5 in November put an end to their dominance of the hardware market however.

Nintendo of America’s SVP of sale Nick Chavez has said that Nintendo do not consider Microsoft of Sony as competition, saying the Switch offers a “unique proposition for shoppers and players”

There are rumours that Nintendo may be following up the success of the console with the release of a new model of the console as early as First Quarter 2021, but no further news has come since speculation was covered in August this year.