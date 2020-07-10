Nintendo announces ‘Bakugan: Champions Of Vestroia’, coming this year

Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia has been announced during a Nintendo Treehouse stream and is being developed by WayForward.

The game is set to be released on Nintendo Switch on November 3 and is based on the popular anime of the same name. The premise is set around creatures called Bakugan that owners use to battle trainers.

The upcoming title is an open-world RPG and will have players embarking on dozens of quests. Bakugan can be added to your team and the game can be experienced either solo or online, with the aim of becoming the ultimate Bakugan champion. Check out the announcement trailer below.

Advertisement

The official description of the game reads: “Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia video game will take players on a journey through an original story expanding on the hit TV series and toy franchise. They can create and fully customize their Brawler to fight side-by-side with the mysterious alien Bakugan as their human partner in battle.”

“The game features a fully navigable 3D world divided into different districts each with dedicated battle arenas. Players can interact with other characters, go on quests, and explore with their Bakugan friends. They can also test their brawling skills online in head-to-head multiplayer against friends or players from around the world to become a true Champion of Vestroia.”

The main focus of the Nintendo Treehouse stream was to provide a deeper look at Paper Mario: The Origami King. An in-depth look provided a deeper understanding of how the world will work, as well as the battle mechanics players will be utilising on their adventure.

Once Paper Mario: The Origami King has been released, it is unclear what Nintendo has planned for the remainder of the year to combat the release of the new next-gen consoles. A rumoured Nintendo Direct stream is reportedly taking place next week which will finally give an insight into how the future for the company will look.