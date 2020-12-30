Nintendo announces new ‘Super Smash Bros Ultimate’ January event

Nintendo has revealed the first Super Smash Bros Ultimate event of 2021 will kick off on January 1.

The game frequently runs weekly events to give players themed bonuses, and this news confirms Nintendo will continue them next year. The first event is a star based tournament, to be called “The Star Tournament That Sparkles The Galaxy” in Japan. The English name is yet to be revealed.

For this Super Smash Bros Ultimate tournament, only star based items will appear. In the reveal announcement, Nintendo mentions the Star Rod from Kirby and the Super Star from Super Mario. The poster also features characters from Animal Crossing, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Splatoon and more, suggesting items from those games will also feature.

Nintendo says “The more you win, the more luxurious spirits you get,” but no details on the specific rewards were revealed.

In other Super Smash Bros Ultimate news, Nintendo recently added a free item pack to the game. However, only Switch Online subscribers can redeem it. They also recently added a new DLC character: Sephiroth, the villain of Final Fantasy VII.

Meanwhile, Nintendo has announced that Super Nintendo World will be opening on February 4. Earlier this month, Super Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto took fans on a video tour of the park.