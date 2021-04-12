Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa has said in an interview that the company is “constantly thinking about new ideas for consoles”.

Speaking to Nikkei, Furukawa gave his opinion on the future of Nintendo, and what’s next for fans of some of their most popular games. He was careful to point out that “games must be interesting”, and that Nintendo must be aware of competitors by supporting known IPs and seeking out “new games and new series.”

Furukawa also revealed that Nintendo is constantly looking to invest in new technologies, with a vision toward developing the next generation of console. He admitted that some of their ideas are not currently feasible, but that they are focused on these investments “in case any of these ideas become feasible in future”.

“As we spend more time in our homes,” Furukawa explained (as per a translation from NintendoEverything), “we are becoming increasingly spoiled for choice when it comes to entertainment.”

For people to choose to play our games with their limited free time, the games must be interesting. Competition is fierce and we’re not looking at the current situation lightly. We are constantly looking out for new ideas and researching what we can utilize next. In future, we want to not only work on our staple series like Mario and Zelda but also work on new games and new series.”

Furukawa recently warned fans of a possible shortage of Nintendo Switch stock in 2021 due to high demand. “There is a possibility of shortages at some retailers in the future,” he commented, “It is difficult to say how we will deal with this, but in some cases, we may not be able to prepare enough for orders.”