Nintendo boss talks Switch Pro: “We’re always looking at technology”

After numerous reports that a Switch Pro was due to be announced soon, Doug Bowser, the president of Nintendo Of America discussed the company’s attitude to tech.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Bowser explained how the Switch is still very much a source of pride for Nintendo. “As we enter into our fifth year, Nintendo Switch really is redefining what a console life cycle can look like, and the vibrancy of that overall life cycle with a strong cadence of content,” Bowser said.

In response to the reports of a Switch Pro coming soon, Bowser attempted to head off any confusion with a reminder that although Nintendo is “always looking at technology and how technology can enhance gameplay experiences” any hardware releases would not be “technology for technology’s sake”.

Rumours took hold before E3, speculating that Nintendo would announce the Switch Pro console during the event. Bloomberg reported several times on the Switch Pro, including giving information about the anticipated hardware of the machine.

In order to compete with more powerful next-gen consoles, read the report, the new Switch is anticipated to have a seven-inch OLED display, and a more powerful Nvidia graphics chip, that will let the console output 4K resolution when docked.

The updated Switch Pro would naturally phase out the current Switch, bringing its unusually long lifespan to a close.

Bowser also responded to the lack of Animal Crossing content at E3, when fans appeared upset by the omission.

In an interview in The Verge, Bowser said, “We absolutely have plans going forward to ensure the 33million people who have islands out there have new and fun activities to engage with. Look for more to come.”