Nintendo confirms date for ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ fighter reveal

Nintendo has confirmed that the final fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be announced on October 5, with a special presentation from Masahiro Sakurai scheduled for the reveal.

The presentation – titled The Final Battle – will be broadcast at 3PM BEST / 4PM CEST on October 5. This will be the very last Super Smash Bros. Ultimate presentation, as it heralds the final fighter to join the expansive roster.

On 05/10, Masahiro Sakurai will reveal the final fighter for #SmashBrosUltimate in a special video presentation. This will be the last Super Smash Bros. Ultimate presentation – the final battle! pic.twitter.com/CUUj7n9ixW — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) September 23, 2021

There’s plenty of speculation as to who will be joining Ultimate. While many believe that Waluigi is finally destined to receive his invite, previous Smash DLC (downloadable content) shows that just about any character could be added. Last Monday (September 20), a fan-made trailer showed Waluigi inviting himself into the Smash roster.

Past DLC additions to the fighting game have included Banjo & Kazooie, Final Fantasy villain Sephiroth, as well as Persona 5‘s Joker. The last DLC fighter to be added was Kazuya Mishima, who switched from Tekken to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate earlier in the year.

In June, director Masahiro Sakurai reiterated that the upcoming DLC fighter would be the final addition to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, saying “there won’t be any more after that”. On the long development of Smash, Sakurai added the following:

“Now that I think about it, it’s been close to 10 years since Super Smash Bros. for the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS systems was in development. I’ve been working on this for a long time. You could call it my life’s work.”

