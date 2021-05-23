Nintendo confirms ‘Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity’ bonus DLC content

Nintendo has announced that the bonus content for Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity season pass will be the Prototype Ancient Sword and Shield.

Nintendo announced the bonus season pass content on Twitter this past Friday (May 21).

Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity expansion pass will introduce new characters, stages and weapon types.

The first DLC titled, Pulse Of The Ancients, will arrive next month. Payers can expect new characters, weapons and new challenges in the Royal Ancient Lab. Nintendo has not provided a specific launch date for the first wave of DLC.

Age Of Calamity’s second DLC, Guardian Of Remembrance, will arrive in November. It will include new stages, battle skills and character vignettes.

Wording in the promotional image for the DLC seems to be a touch confusing, as text in the social media post indicates there will be multiple characters, whilst the image references only one added playable character.

The second DLC also mentions an expanded roster, but it isn’t clear if this means new playable characters.

Players who purchase the season pass will instantly receive access to the Prototype Ancient Sword weapon and Prototype Ancient equipment. Both items stem from technology in the game world that was built to fight the Age Of Calamity’s primary antagonist, Calamity Gannon.

The previous title in the series Hyrule Warriors, received two separate season passes in Legends Of Hyrule and Hero Of Hyrule. Both season passes introduced numerous characters from across the series’ rich backlog.

