Nintendo confirms it will not be attending E3 2023

Nintendo has confirmed it will not be attending E3 2023.

Following reports last month that Xbox, Sony and Nintendo would all be skipping the gaming expo and showcase – which is returning in-person this year for the first time since 2019 – the latter has now confirmed that it will be absent.

“We approach our involvement in any event on a case-by-case basis and are always considering various ways to engage with our fans,” the company said in a statement (via The Verge).

Advertisement

“Since this year’s E3 show didn’t fit into our plans, we have made the decision to not participate. However, we have been and continue to be a strong supporter of the ESA and E3.”

This year’s E3 is due to take place on June 13 to June 16 at its usual home of the Los Angeles Convention Centre.

The event takes place one month after the release of Nintendo’s much-anticipated, The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, out May 12.

As previously reported, E3 2023 will be run by PAX organiser Reedpop, alongside the Entertainment Software Association (ESA). Reedpop had previously confirmed the return of the in-person event for E3 2023, and said that it would honour “what’s always worked” for the gaming event.

“Although Nintendo will not exhibit at E3 2023, we are energized by the interest in what ReedPop’s Remastered E3 will look like,” Lance Festerman, president of ReedPop, said in a statement.

Advertisement

“We look forward to sharing news soon about our exhibitors and all the exciting things taking place.”

Organisers recently confirmed that E3 2023 is definitely still going ahead despite rumours from Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot that it may not go ahead.

“If E3 happens, we will be there and we will have a lot of things to show,” he said. After it was reported by VGC, Ubisoft refused to comment.

However, Fensterman told The Verge: “E3 is full speed ahead and we are pleased with the progress and engagement from the community.”